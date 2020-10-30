Iglesia Ni Cristo gives 10,000 relief packs to City of Manila

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) gave 10,000 relief packs to the City of Manila as part of its Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid to Humanity activity.

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, thanked Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for the help extended to the city.

The distribution of relief packs set on Saturday, Oct 31, is part of the Church’s Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid Humanity, on the birthday of the INC Executive Minister.

In May this year, the Church had also sent relief supplies as well much needed personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the city of Manila as part of its continuing efforts to extend help amid the COVID-19 crisis.

(Eagle News Service)