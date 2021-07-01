IATF lists “green” countries as shorter quarantine for fully vaccinated inbound int’l travelers start

Fully-vaccinated travelers who stayed in these COVID-19 “low-risk” countries can qualify for shorter quarantine starting July 1, says Palace

(Eagle News) — The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) issued a list of the so-called “green” or “low-risk” countries and jurisdictions as the Philippine government starts allowing shorter quarantine period for international fully vaccinated travelers.

Today, July 1, is the effectivity of the shorter quarantine for fully vaccinated inbound travelers provided that they came from any of these so-called “green” or low-risk countries and territories with low COVID-19 cases. The list so far consists of 57 countries and territories.

These areas include Albania, American Samoa, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Benin, Belize, The British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Eswatini, Falkland Islands, French Polynesia, Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Grenada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Laos, Liberia, Malawi, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Rwanda, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Singapore, Sint Eustatius, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo, Turks and Caicos Islands (UK), Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Malacanang has earlier said that it is allowing shorter quarantine period for international travelers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines, “regardless of their travel history”, and those who were fully vaccinated in other countries who stayed exclusively in the so-called “green” countries or jurisdictions 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines.

The quarantine period is reduced from 10 to 7 days, provided they test negative of COVID-19 thru RT-PCR testing on the fifth day of quarantine.

This is contained in the finalized guidelines of the IATF on inbound international travel for fully vaccinated individuals, in its meeting on June 28.

-Proof of full vaccination needed-

The IATF likewise resolved that the option of presenting Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) validations as proof of vaccination status is exclusive to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and the POLOs shall start accepting applications for validation starting July 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, OFWs who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements, a Palace release said.

(Eagle News Service)