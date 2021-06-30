Starting July 1, shorter quarantine for travelers fully vaccinated outside PHL who stayed in “green” countries

DOH still to release list of “green” or low-risk countries, says Roque

(Eagle News) – Malacanang has allowed a shorter quarantine period for international travelers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines, “regardless of their travel history”, and those who were fully vaccinated in countries who stayed exclusively in the so-called “green” countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines.

This decision will be implemented effective July 1, 2021. The quarantine period is reduced from 10 to 7 days, provided they test negative of COVID-19 thru RT-PCR testing on the fifth day of quarantine.

It is contained in the finalized guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on inbound international travel for fully vaccinated individuals, in its meeting on June 28.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Department of Health (DOH) will be releasing the list of “green” or low-risk countries soon.

“Ano po ba ang green countries or jurisdictions? Ito iyong low-risk countries, ayon po sa Department of Health (DOH). … Maghahanda po ng listahan ang DOH, antayin na lang po natin yan,” said Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque Jr. in a press briefing on June 29, 2021.

Persons are “considered fully vaccinated two or more weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two or more weeks after receiving a single-dose type of vaccine,” a Palace release said.

-Qualifications for vaccines used-

Malacanang said that these vaccines used on these individuals should only be those given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or had been issued with a Compassionate Special Permit, or included in the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of the World Health Organization (WHO).

But Roque stressed that these travelers should carry with them the proof that they have been fully vaccinated, such as the duly signed and properly verified vaccination cards.

-Proof of full vaccination needed-

“Kung kayo ay fully vaccinated sa Pilipinas, kailangang dala ninyo ang inyong vaccination card na kinakailangang i-verify po ninyo bago kayo umalis ng Pilipinas,” he said.

The vaccination cards should be verified via a certification issued through the Certificate of Vaccination Record portal of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) or by the City Health Officer of the local government unit that administered the full vaccination.

Those who have been fully vaccinated outside the Philippines must also carry with them an official document proving their vaccination status. This must be validated by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in their country of origin. They can also present an International Certificate of Vaccination, whichever is applicable.

The said documents must be presented to a Bureau of Quarantine representative for re-verification in the One-Stop Shop of the Department of Transportation upon arrival in the country.

“Ang tanong, kinakailangan pa bang mag-quarantine ng mga bakunado na? Ang sagot, oo po. Required pa ring sumailalim sa pitong araw na facility-based quarantine pagdating sa bansa whether fully vaccinated sa Pilipinas or abroad,” Sec. Roque said.

RT-PCR test will still be done on the fifth day of quarantine, said Roque.

If the traveler tested negative, the traveler must still complete the seven-day facility quarantine, and if positive for COVID-19, the individual will have to follow the prescribed isolation protocols.

