House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Romualdez, the representative of Leyte, said he received the results of the RT-PCR test he took on Wednesday, March 17.

“I am scheduled to undergo a second test tomorrow to rule out a false positive result,” Romualdez said.

He said he was currently in isolation and was “coping.”

Prior to Romualdez, Negros Oriental Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong and Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

The House of Representatives is currently on a four-day lockdown amid the “alarming” increase of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

Some media reports last year said Romualdez was administered the COVID-19 vaccine but he never confirmed nor denied this.