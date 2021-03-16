Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Defensor, who is in isolation, said he contracted the virus two weeks ago.

His final test is scheduled tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16.

He said seven others from his household also tested positive for the virus.

Defensor’s announcement came less than a day after Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong said she also contracted the COVID-19 virus.

“Despite strictly following health protocols and being extra careful in public spaces, I still acquired the virus,” she said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

So far, active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have reached 53,479 after the Department of Health reported 5,404 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

This is the most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in seven months.