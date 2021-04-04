Former president Joseph Estrada sedated, moved to ICU

Son Jinggoy says father is in “stable but guarded condition”

(Eagle News) — Former President Joseph Estrada has been moved to the intensive care unit and is being sedated.

Former Senator Joseph Estrada said the former president, however, who recently contracted COVID-19, was in a “stable but guarded condition.”

“While he needed to be placed on high flow oxygen support, we are thankful that there has been no need to put him on a ventilator,” he said.

He said the sedation was to “lessen his anxiety which may affect his heart and aggravate his condition” as he is being confined for pneumonia.

“The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their love and support..,” he said.

The former senator announced his father was positive for COVID-19 on Monday, March 29.

The former president is 83 years old.