Former Cebu Gov. Pablo Garcia passes away

(Eagle News) — Former Cebu Gov. Pablo P. Garcia has passed away.

The House of Representatives made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 19, as it condoled with the kin of Garcia.

Garcia is the son of 18th Congress Deputy Speaker Pablo John F. Garcia.

“Our prayers and heartfelt sympathies to the family and loved ones he has left behind, especially to his son and our colleague in the 18th Congress, Deputy Speaker Pablo John F. Garcia,” the House said.

The elder Garcia served in the House of Representatives during the 8th, 9th, 14th, and 15th Congresses.

He also served as governor of Cebu from 1995 to 2004.

He was the province’s vice governor from 1969 to 1971.