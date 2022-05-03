Five more areas, including Nueva Vizcaya and Misamis Occidental, placed under Alert Level 1

(Eagle News) — Malacanang added more areas under Alert Level 1, including two provinces, Nueva Vizcaya and Misamis Occidental, and three component cities and municipalities.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Monday, May 2, 2022, approved the recommendations of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics placing the two provinces and three other areas under Alert Level 1 effective May 3, Wednesday, until May 15.

The following component cities and municipalities were placed under Alert Level 1:

For Visayas: Region VII: Talisay City, Cebu;

For Mindanao: Region XII: Antipas, North Cotabato; Banga, South Cotabato.

“Alert Level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution Nos. 165-G (s.2022), 166-A (s.2022), 167-A (s.2022) not otherwise affected by this Resolution shall remain in effect until 15 May 2022,” the Palace said.

Earlier, Metro Manila and over 90 other areas were placed under Alert Level 1 effective May 1 until May 15.

(Eagle News Service)