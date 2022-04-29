Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 1 until May 15; over 90 areas nationwide also under Alert Level 1

44 other areas under Alert Level 2

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 until May 15, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) announced on Thursday, April 28

During the same period, May 1 to May 15, Alert Level 1 is also in effect in about 94 more areas nationwide, including provinces, towns, and cities, while Alert Level 2 would be in effect in at least 44 areas.

-Around 60 areas including provinces, major cities under Alert Level 1-

In Luzon, the following 36 areas are placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City;

Region I : Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City;

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and City of Santiago;

Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City;

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City;

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City; and

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City.

Fifteen more areas in the Visayas region were also placed under Alert Level 1:

Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City;

Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City; and Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.

In Mindanao, these 10 areas were also placed under Alert Level 1:

Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City; Region XI: Davao City; and CARAGA: Surigao del Sur and Butuan City.

-33 component cities and municipalities under Alert Level 1-

The following 33 component cities and municipalities shall likewise be placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1, 2022 until May 15, 2022.

For Luzon- Cordillera Administrative Region: Tublay, Benguet; Region IV-A: Candelaria, Quezon; Dolores, Quezon; and San Antonio, Quezon; Region IV-B: Cagayancillo, Palawan; and Region V: Caramoan, Pili, and Tigaon, Camarines Sur; and Capalonga, Camarines Norte.

For the Visayas, these are under Alert Level 1:

Region VI: Candoni, Negros Occidental and Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique;

Region VII: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental and Duero, Bohol; and

Region VIII: Matalom, Leyte.

For Mindanao, 19 more component cities and municipalities were placed under Alert Level 1 for the same period. These are the following:

Region IX: Jose Dalman (Ponot) and Labason, Zamboanga del Norte; Molave and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur; and Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Tudela, Misamis Occidental; Baroy, Lanao del Norte; Lala, Lanao del Norte; and Tubod, Lanao del Norte; Region XI: Caraga, Davao Oriental;

Region XII: City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Arakan, North Cotabato; and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; CARAGA: Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte; Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur; Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands; and General Luna, Surigao del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: South Upi, Maguindanao and Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi.

-44 more areas under Alert Level 2-

Meanwhile, at least 44 areas, including provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) shall be placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification effective May 1, 2022 until May 15, 2022.

For Luzon:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao; Region II (1): Nueva Vizcaya; Region IV-A: Quezon Province; Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan; and Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

For the Visayas, these eight areas are under Alert Level 2: Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental; Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental; and Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar.

For Mindanao, 26 areas were placed under Alert Level 2:

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X (2): Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental; Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental; Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato; CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The IATF said that the Alert Level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution No. 166-A (s.2022) that are not otherwise affected by this Resolution shall remain in effect until May 15, 2022.

(Eagle News Service)