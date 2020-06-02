EU offers children’s films, virtual astronomy to Filipino kids

(Eagle News) – The European Union Delegation in the Philippines (EU) is offering Filipino children with access to children’s films, online storytelling, and virtual star- and moon-gazing event on Friday (June 5) and Saturday (June 6).

The activities, part of the EU’s “Lakbayin Natin ang ang EU” and “Ode to the Stars and to the Moon” programs, “aim to enable children to learn about the European Union without having to physically visit the continent especially during this pandemic”, EU Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Wiensing said in a statement.

While the two events have been held previously, this will be the first time that they will be held virtually.

From June 5 to 25, five French children’s films will be accessible via Vimeo: 14 (On the Tour de France); Sales Gossess (Naughty Kids); Raoul (Embouteillages, on traffic); Breakfast in Paris; and Le Ballet.

There will also be a demonstration of Czech children’s games, the “skakani panaka”, which is similar to “piko” (hopscotch); and a live storytelling session of children’s tales “The Young Shrimp” and “Tonino the Invisible” by Gianni Rodari, the most important children’s literature writer in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Poland through Chargé d’Affaires Jaroslaw Szczepankiewicz will teach kids the traditional birthday song “Sto Iat” (One Hundred Years).

Finally, a virtual star gazing and moon gazing event will be held in coordination with the Manila Street Astronomers and the Bedan Society of Young Astronomers.

The event will be led by Mr. Giovanni Seritella, EU Programme Manager for Environment and Climate Change; Professor Jun Cajigal, and Doods Perea of the Manila Street Astronomers. They will present different aspects of astronomy and give tips on how to observe the planets and other celestial bodies.

Eagle News Service