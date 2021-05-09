Eleazar reshuffles PNP Command Group’s top three posts

(Eagle News) — Newly-installed Philippine National Police chief Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has reshuffled the top three posts of the organization’s Command Group.

In a statement, the PNP said Police Lieutenant General Dionardo Carlos was designated as the Chief Directorial Staff, the fourth in command in the PNP hierarchy.

As chief of the directorial staff, Carlos will supervise the operations of the ten PNP Directorial Staff Offices.

Carlos is erstwhile PNP Director for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO)- Visayas and is a member of the PMA “Marangal” Class of 1988.

Carlos replaced Police Lieutenant General Joselito Vera Cruz and Police Lieutenant General Israel Ephraim Dickson who were also promoted.

Vera Cruz is now the Deputy Chief for Administration (TDCA), or the second in command.

Dickson, on the other hand, is the Deputy Chief for Operations (TDCO), the third in command.

Eleazar, Vera Cruz and Dickson are members of PMA “Hinirang” Class 1987.

Eleazar officially took the helm of the 22,000-strong police force on Friday, May 7.

He replaced General Debold Sinas, who reached the mandatory age of retirement on Saturday, May 8.