EBC taps FYM Medical Foundation as beneficiary for its 52nd Anniversary benefit concert series

Enjoy music Beyond the Crisis: EBC 52nd Anniversary Special opens several ways to accept donations to raise COVID-19 relief

By Caesar Vallejos, OPEN FOR BUSINESS

After launching its digital concert to commemorate Eagle Broadcasting Corporation’s 52nd Anniversary, donations start to pour in through #EnjoymusicBeyondtheCrisis, a concert series for the benefit of the FYM Medical Foundation.

“EBC’s beneficiary is widely known for its active involvement in humanitarian efforts not only in the Philippines but all over the world. In this time of a global pandemic, FYM Medical Foundation didn’t waste time utilizing its resources in responding to the crisis.” EBC President Rowena dela Fuente-Deimoy said.

The Foundation immediately helped the New Era General Hospital launch its bio-containment facility, also intended for COVID-19 patients.

EBC President said that more than 35 participating artists and entertainers waived their talent fees and were even thankful for the network’s invitation to join the online concert to raise funds for PPEs and COVID-19 relief for health workers and frontliners who are fighting the coronavirus.

“We are also getting several inquiries about how our audiences worldwide can donate from their homes, an indication that the bayanihan spirit amongst Filipinos wherever they are, is very much alive,” Deimoy said. Corporate donors and individuals can donate anytime and anywhere through various means.

How to donate

There are several ways to donate, with the FYM Medical Foundation as the sole beneficiary:

1. Donate via pymy.co/ebc

Just use Visa, Mastercard, or JCB credit, debit, or prepaid card and donate by logging on to pymy.co/ebc. Just choose an amount you wish to donate and enter your card details.

2. Donate via PayMaya QR code

Download the PayMaya app. If you have a PayMaya account, you can easily donate by scanning the QR code you see on EBC on-air and online channels. Just log on to your app, click the “Scan” button, point your camera to the QR code, and enter the amount you wish to donate.

3. Donate via PayPal

For PayPal app users, just log on to eaglenews.ph and click the PayPal Donate Now button found at the upper portion of the website. Input the amount you wish to donate, click “Use this donation for Enjoy Music Beyond the Crisis” and choose between Donate with PayPal or Donate with a Credit Card for your other details.

4. Donate through your bank

You can transact online or directly with your banks with the following bank account details where you can send your donations:

Bank: Security Bank Corporation

Account Name: Eagle Broadcasting Corporation

Account Number: 652017367002

Swift Code: SETCPHMM

Some of the participating artists and entertainers of #EnjoymusicBehindtheCrisis include Arnel Pineda, Christian Bautista, Ruru Madrid, Gerald Santos, Tim Pavino, Chad Borja, Richard Reynoso, Marco Sison, Faith Cuneta, Renz Verano, Ric Mercado, Davey Langit; and popular bands: Imago, Banda ni Kleggy, Moonstar 88, Gracenote, Better Days and many more. It also paves the way for upcoming artists in the Philippines and Filipino entertainers abroad to showcase their original compositions.

The next concert will be on May 10 and 17 on NET25 and in all EBC platforms and its social media channels after its successful run last April 26 and May 3.

For more information about the online concert and the EBC 52nd Anniversary Special, click here.

To watch Day 1 of #EnjoymusicBeyondtheCrisis, click here.

To watch Day 2 of the online concert led by Arnel Pineda, click here.