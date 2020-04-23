EBC to launch COVID-19 e-Concert via #FUNDEMIC: Enjoy the Music Beyond the Crisis

By Caesar Vallejos, Open For Business

To commemorate its 52nd Anniversary, Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) will hold an online concert series to raise COVID-19 relief for health workers, front-liners, and affected communities with the FYM Medical Foundation as its sole beneficiary.

The e-Concert dubbed #FUNDEMIC: Enjoy the Music Beyond the Crisis will be conducted on April 26, May 3, 10, and 17, 2020, from 9 AM to 12 PM.

It will be participated in by more than 30 local and international artists, including upcoming singers with original compositions who will perform from their respective homes.

“We are urging our audiences around the world to help raise COVID-19 relief – from PPEs to relief goods. The primary beneficiary of the proceeds will go to the FYM Foundation that also supports the New Era General Hospital, which maintains a bio-containment facility, also intended for COVID-19 patients,” EBC President Rowena dela Fuente-Deimoy said.

“Fifty-two years of existence is a significant milestone for EBC. But now is not the time to celebrate, it is the best time to focus efforts on the people and sectors who are affected by the global pandemic,” the EBC President said. EBC’s digital TV NET25 is also celebrating its 20th Anniversary while 95.5 PINAS FM is in its 9th year.

The EBC 52nd Anniversary Special will be aired LIVE on NET25 and 95.5 PINAS FM, Radyo Agila, and in all of EBC’s social media channels.

Raymond Stone, Station Manager of 95.5 PINAS FM, said, “We thank all the artists for agreeing to share their time and talent to help raise funds for our health workers who risk their lives to care for the patients. Almost all the artists gave positive responses immediately to be part of this historical event that also coincides with our FM station’s 9th Anniversary. This e-Concert will hopefully provide greater hope for people to cope with the impact of the pandemic.”

EBC President Deimoy said, “COVID-19 has shown the best and the worst times of our lives. The best time is when we saw the Bayanihan spirit, the coming together of people wanting to help each other cope with the crisis.”

“The worst is the fact that we cannot be close together to feel each other’s consoling and healing embrace. We cannot even grieve properly the way we do as we have to maintain a distance from our friends and relatives. May this #FUNDEMIC online concert give us joy. Let its music warm our hearts with the fun that it will bring, as we watch the performances right inside our homes,” Deimoy added.

#FUNDEMIC is supported by We are IT Philippines and ASEAN HR.