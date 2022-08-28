#EBC Photography: The Château d’If, the setting of Dumas’ novel, “The Count of Monte Cristo”

Posted by DCY on

More in Featured Photos: International:

The Château d’If which has become famous as the setting of the Alexander Dumas’s novel, “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The chateau is situated about 1.5 kilometers offshore from Marseille in southeastern France. The chateau was built in the 16th century but later served as a prison until the end of the 19th century. (Photo by EBC Correspondent Malou Francisco/Eagle News Service)

 

Join Eagle News on Telegram
Close -up view of the Château d’If which has become famous as the setting of the Alexander Dumas’s novel, “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The chateau is situated about 1.5 kilometers offshore from Marseille in southeastern France. The chateau was built in the 16th century but later served as a prison until the end of the 19th century. (Photo by EBC Correspondent Malou Francisco/Eagle News Service)