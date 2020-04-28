EBC Films’ Make it Reel seminars go online, exclusively for Western Europe

Eagle News — Being in quarantine has its quirks; pros and cons. On one hand, you’re confined to your home, only allowed to leave to gather essentials. And on the other hand, you get to stay home and work on whatever “me” project that was put on the back-burner.

And if filmmaking or acting is one of your “me” projects and you live in the Western Europe area, EBC Films is now offering their Make it Reel seminars online— for free.

On May 1, 4 & 5, more than 140 sites in Western Europe will be participating in the free seminars. Countries including Spain, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway, UK and Germany, will receive the same Make it Reel seminars that was offered in Quezon City.

Seminars on Scriptwriting, Directing and Acting will be led by EBC Films’ own, Director Carlo Cuevas and actress Chelina Talavera. Including various EBC talents as guest speakers; offering their own tips and tricks to aspiring filmmakers and actors.

Just like the original Make it Reel seminars, after 3-day workshops, participants are required to submit either a short-film or a 2-3 minute monologue of acting. Winners will be announced on EBC Films’ official Facebook page.