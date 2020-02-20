EBC Films’ Make it Reel – Inspiration begins

By: Alexandra Megia

Eagle News

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Conversations and excitement fills the room—crowds of people mingling and looking at the viewing windows of radio DJs live on air. Some are a bit nervous and keeping to themselves; anticipating what is to come

This was the first day of Make it Reel—EBC Films five-day workshop and seminar to help aspiring filmmakers and actors find and refine their skills.

With an international award-winning movie like Guerrero along with critically acclaimed and recently released Guerrero Dos—EBC Films has its share of success, and want to share it with the community they serve.

Brother Robert Capistrano, Operations Director of EBC Films, explains that “MIR (Make it Reel) is a way for EBC Films to give back to the community by offering filmmaking seminars and acting workshops, led by acclaimed directors and actors to those who might not have that opportunity.”

Workshops and seminars that include: Intro to Script Writing, Intro to Acting, Intro to Directing, Process of Script Writing and Tools of an Actor. Plus various acting activities.

-Acting-

Acting seminars led by acclaimed vetran actors such as Richard Quan and Art de Guzman. with acting workshops led by Chelina Talavera.

Veteran actor Richard Quan expresses to the aspiring actors “Learn as much as possible on things you want to pursue,” Quan said. “If you’re given the opportunity, the chance, and you’re not ready, it’ll turn into a waste. Be ready. So when that opportunity comes, you can take advantage of it.”

-Directing-

Award winning and acclaimed directors Miko Livelo, Jet Leyco and EBC Film’s own Carlo Cuevas offered their industry experiences to the attendees.

May de Guzman from Metro Manila North, an aspiring director and scriptwriter, received most of her experience from theater, but now wants to expand her skills to the silver screen. “Since theater and film have their differences, this took me the drive to learn more for me to share more and create more. I really love the craft, and am very passionate -I want to make it reel!”

-Benefiting Beyond Philippine Cinema-

Make it Reel, although based in the Philippines, didn’t stop aspiring filmmakers from abroad to make their way to EBC Headquarters where the seminars were held.

Jed Santos, from Singapore, made his way over to Quezon City, Philippines.

“Make It Reel for me, is not just a typical filmmaking seminar/workshop. First, one of the mentors will be Direct Carlo Cuevas,” says Jed. “I am his fan and would always dream to follow his path. After I heard about this project, I didn’t hesitate to pack my bags, fly and participate in this one of a kind filmmaking seminar.”

Jed isn’t the only one from abroad. Des Acenas, along with her husband Alfred, from Hawaii, USA, heard about the seminar and couldn’t waste an opportunity. “I’ve learned a lot from the speakers and the activities that I will bring with me and share with other aspiring filmmakers and storytellers.”

-Creative, positive energy-

While walking the halls and meeting all the participants on day 2, Brother Robert Capistrano, notices “the actors are coming out of their shells and potential directors being developed.”

May de Guzman learned valuable knowledge that can’t be taught in film school. During the lecture of Direk Jet Leyco and Direk Miko Livelo, she learned that going through the filmmaking journey can be hard but very rewarding.

“[Jet and Miko] taught us that we all have different journeys as aspiring directors. Some may achieve this dream at a young age, some may be a little longer. But the experience is rich and we can use it along the way,” says May. “I realized that it’s okay to be somewhat lacking, but what’s important is to never lose the spirit—” the spirit of authenticity and being passionate about your craft.

This very passion, can be used during Make it Reel’s “Guerrilla Filmmaking”—the three to five minute short-film that is written, shot and produced in two-days time. Followed by a week of online voting and an awards night, to be held at the new state-of-the-art INC Museum.

Although there is an award to be won, that isn’t the biggest prize that Make it Reel has to offer.

“Most importantly, the goal of Make it Reel is to instill the importance and appreciation of Christian values and morals in our future filmmakers.”



