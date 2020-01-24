Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

As a result, PAGASA said Bicol Region, Quezon, and Northern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Some parts of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to, apart from the easterlies, localized thunderstorms.

Because of the northeast monsoon, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.