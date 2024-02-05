Easterlies affecting eastern section of PHL

Extreme Northern Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.