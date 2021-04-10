DOTr mass testing: Rail line personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 now at 630

(Eagle News) — More people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing mass testing of rail line personnel.

Department of Transportation data released as of April 8, 5 p.m., showed the total number of personnel who have now tested positive in each rail line is as follows:

MRT-3: 206 personnel

LRT-1: 123 personnel

LRT-2: 144 personnel

PNR: 157 personnel

DOTr data as of April 7, 5 p.m., showed a total of 118 MRT-3 personnel, 154 PNR personnel, 117 LRT-1 personnel, and 147 LRT-2 personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, the latest DOTr data showed 563 of the 1185 LRT-1 personnel, 571 of the 1277 LRT-2 personnel, 87 of the 3284 MRT-3 personnel, and 1239 of the 1829 PNR personnel have been tested.

Most rail lines resumed only limited operations to pave the way for the mass testing.

On Friday, the PNR announced it had deferred the resumption of its operations to April 12, noting that some RT-PCR test results had yet to be released.

That meant, the PNR said, that some PNR personnel were required to stay at home until the release.