DOJ chief Remulla’s son nabbed at NAIA for P1.3 million kush

Justice secretary says he won’t interfere

(Eagle News) — The son of Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla was arrested by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Juanito Jose Remulla III was nabbed for his alleged role in the importation of P1.3 million worth of high-grade marijuana or kush.

The shipment was originally declared as containing “hooded sweaters” from California.

In a statement, Remulla said he would not intervene in his son’s predicament.

“I am both a father and the secretary of Justice, roles that I take very seriously. We all know about unconditional love, but at 38 years old, he will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child,” he said.

“A person should always face the consequence of their actions and I will let justice take its own course,” Remulla added, as he thanked PDEA for doing its job.