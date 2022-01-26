DOH reports three more Omicron deaths, bringing total fatalities due to this variant to five

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported three more Omicron deaths, bringing the total deaths due to this highly infectious variant to five.

Health Undersecretary and Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the three new Covid fatalities related to the Omicron variant were senior citizens with comorbidities.

In a message to reporters, the DOH official said that of the five fatalities, one was unvaccinated, another one was partially vaccinated, while the vaccination status of the three other Omicron fatalities are still being verified.

It was on January 19 that the DOH confirmed the two initial Omicron-related deaths.

As of that time, 492 new Omicron cases were detected bringing the total then to 535.

The detected new local cases as of Jan. 19 were 332 while cases from Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) were 160.

The DOH has also said that based on recent genome sequencing results, majority of the new Covid cases were Omicron variant cases.

