PHL detects 492 more Omicron cases, including 2 deaths; new Omicron cases detected nationwide

New Omicron cases detected in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao; more local and ROF cases recorded

(Eagle News) – The Philippines’ total Omicron variant cases reached 535 after the addition of 492 new Omicron cases with addresses spread country-wide, from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, based on the latest genome sequencing of the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center.

The latest data also showed an increased number of new local cases, at 332, as well as more cases from Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) at 160. There were also two deaths among the new Omicron variant cases detected.

What is telling in the latest genome sequencing data released by the Department of Health (DOH) is that the indicated addresses of the 332 local cases are across the country.

“Of the 332 local cases, the indicated addresses of the cases were from the National Capital Region with 227 cases, CALABARZON with 76 cases, Central Luzon with 11 cases, Central Visayas with five (5) cases, while there were two (2) cases each from Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and one (1) case each from Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” the DOH statement said.

It said that “based on the case line list, three (3) cases are still active, two (2) cases have died, 467 cases have been tagged as recovered, while there are 20 cases whose outcomes are still being verified.”

-115 Delta variant cases detected-

The DOH still detected additional Delta variant cases at 115, bringing the total confirmed Delta variant cases to 8,612.

“Of the additional 115 Delta variant cases, 88 were local cases and 27 were ROFs. Based on the case line list, two (2) cases are still active, two (2) cases have died, 107 have been tagged as recovered, while there are four (4) cases whose outcomes are still being verified,” the DOH said citing the latest genome sequencing results.

Only 1 new Alpha variant case was detected, and this has already recovered.

The latest batch of whole genome sequencing was done from January 13 to 14.

-DOH urges public to follow minimum health protocols, and to get vaccinated-

The DOH said that “with the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases”, the public should “follow protective health protocols and adhere to minimum public health standards.”

“New protocols based on science and data such as shortened intervals for booster shots, childhood vaccination, shortened quarantine/isolation periods for fully vaccinated HCWs without symptoms, and targeted testing among others were put in place to mitigate the risks of the Omicron variant. The public is strongly encouraged to comply to ensure the safety and protection of the entire community,” it added.

Health experts have said that those vaccinated have more protection against the Covid-19 Omicron variant than the unvaccinated.

The most vulnerable are the unvaccinated among the elderly and those with comorbities. Children below 12 years old, especially those with comorbidities, are also at risk, especially as the vaccination of this age group has not yet been approved. The Philippine government is still waiting for the delivery of specially formulated vaccines that would be used for younger kids which have less concentration per dose. Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that these vaccines might be delivered at the end of January.

The DOH has not yet given details as to the two Omicron variant deaths it had confirmed based on the latest genome sequencing results.

(Eagle News Service)