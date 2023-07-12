DOH: Over 800 more COVID-19 Omicron subvariant cases detected in PHL

(Eagle News) — Over 800 more COVID-19 Omicron subvariant cases have been detected in the country, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, July 12.

The DOH said of the 814 additional Omicron subvariant cases, 785 were classified as the Omicron XBB subvariant.

The 785 were all local cases found in all regions of the country except for Eastern Visayas, and included the following:

254 XBB.2.3 cases

206 XBB.1.16 cases

135 XBB.1.9.1 cases

65 XBB.1.5 cases

35 XBB.1.9.2 cases

90 other XBB sublineages.

The DOH said of the 814, 20 were BA.2.3.20 detected in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4B, 5, 9, 11, 12, and the Cordillera Autonomous Region.

One case of BA.2.75, another of XBC, and seven other Omicron sublineages were also found.

The DOH said the data was based on samples sequenced from June 30 to July 7.