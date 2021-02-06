DOH, DOTr: Drivers, passengers of private cars required to wear face masks

(Eagle News) — All passengers and drivers inside private vehicles are now required to wear face masks.

The Department of Transportation and the Department of Health issued the final directive following calls for the government to reconsider.

In a joint statement, the two agencies said the wearing of masks was mandatory for all individuals “regardless if they are from the same household.”

Meanwhile, a driver alone inside a vehicle “may remove his/her face mask.”

They said proper coordination shall be made with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (IACT), Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), other law enforcement agencies, and local government traffic offices/units, concerning the proper implementation of the resolution.

Appropriate fines and penalties shall be imposed for violations “in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations,” according to them.

“We hope this clarifies the matter,” they said.

On Friday, the DOH reported 533,587 COVID-19 cases in the country, with the addition of 1894 cases.