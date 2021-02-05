PHL COVID-19 cases reach 533,587; recoveries climb to 488,274

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 533,587 after the Department of Health reported 1894 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 34255 or 6.4 percent were active.

Of these, 89 percent were mild, 6 percent were asymptomatic, 2.3 percent critical, 2.2 percent severe, and 0.51 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 488274 including the 397 additional ones.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country is now at 11058, including the 61 additional ones.

The government is gearing up for a COVID-19 national vaccination program that is slated to start this month.

On Friday, the government released its list of priority groups for the vaccination.

So far, the Food and Drugs Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.