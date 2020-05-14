DILG: Show-cause orders to be issued vs 43 mayors for slow distribution of cash aid under SAP

Four of 43 mayors from NCR, DILG says

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has said it would issue show-cause orders against 43 mayors for what it said was the slow distribution of cash aid to their constituents under the Social Amelioration Program.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año did not specify who the mayors were, but said 11 of them were in Western Visayas, eight in MIMAROPA, five in Central Visayas, four in the Davao region, and four in the National Capital Region.

The other local government units that did not meet the May 10 deadline for the distribution include two in Ilocos Region, two in Cagayan Valley, two in CALABARZON, two in Eastern Visayas, two in Northern Mindanao and one in Central Luzon.

Año said 3 percent of family-beneficiaries have yet to receive the cash aid under the Bayanihan We Heal as One Act.

The 43 LGUs, he said, had a 79 percent and below accomplishment rate as of May 10 midnight.

“While the vast majority of the LGUs were able to distribute their SAP before the deadline leading to a national pay-out rate of 97 percent yesterday, may ilan pa rin na naiwan, thus, the DILG and the public deserves to know why they failed to complete their distribution,” he said.

Under the law, around 18 million low-income families should receive government cash aid from P5000 to P8000 for two months to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development to tap soldiers for the distribution.