DFA: Tuguegarao consular office to attend to emergency, urgent cases only until April 19

(Eagle News) — The consular office in Tuguegarao will attend only to emergency and urgent cases until April 19.

In an advisory, the Department of Foreign Affairs said this was pursuant to Tuguegarao City Executive Order No. 56 dated April 13 that placed the city under a modified enhanced community quarantine for seven days.

The DFA said the consular office will resume its regular operations on Tuesday, April 20.

According to the DFA, affected applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The department said the new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from April 27 to May 26 during the consular office’s regular operation hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact CO Tuguegarao by email at [email protected],” the department said.