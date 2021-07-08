DFA reports 6 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 20916.

Three more recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 12381.

No additional fatalities were reported, which means the total fatalities due to COVID-19 among Filipinos outside the country remain at 1243.

According to the data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 11861, 6504, and 836, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has 33 COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, so far the lowest death toll among regions.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.