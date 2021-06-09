DFA: CDO consular office to remain open during MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Cagayan de Oro will remain open for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine.

The DFA said, however, that affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the implementation of the MECQ throughout the city must secure another appointment by emailing CO Cagayan de Oro ([email protected]) with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

Applicants who require emergency or urgent consular services may contact the consular office ([email protected]) by email.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against the pandemic,” the department said.

The MECQ in Cagayan de Oro is expected to end on June 15.