DFA: 49 Filipinos still in Afghanistan

(Eagle News) — Forty-nine Filipinos remain in Afghanistan following the evacuation of more Filipinos amid the uncertain security situation in the country.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, 158 have already been evacuated after the Philippine Embassy in Pakistan arranged the repatriation of 30 Filipinos who are now in Pakistan.

Another ten Filipinos were able to leave Kabul and are now in eight destinations: 8 in Dubai, one in Doha, and one in Paris.

The five Filipinos assisted by the Indonesian embassy are now in Jakarta and their flights for Manila are being arranged.