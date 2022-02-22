Detected COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breach 25,000 mark

(Eagle News) — Detected COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos have breached the 25,000 mark.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the 25,090 total COVID-19 cases were after 115 more COVID-19 cases were reported among Filipinos outside the country.

Thirty-seven more have recovered, also pushing the total recoveries to 14800.

One additional fatality was also reported, which means the total fatalities among overseas Filipinos due to COVID-19 was now at 1462.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 13471, 6909 and 929, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths, at 1096, 687 and 264, respectively.

Europe has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 130.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor and assist our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.