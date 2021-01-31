Customs bureau: 116 bottles of liquid marijuana seized in Pasay

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has seized over 100 bottles of liquid marijuana in Pasay.

The bureau said the 116 bottles were intercepted recently at the Central Mail Exchange Center and had been declared as “dietary supplements.”

There were different consignees for the packages, the bureau said.

The bureau said all seized packages were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency “for further investigation and case build up.”

It said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act in relation to Sections 118 (Prohibited Importation), 1113 (Goods Liable for Seizure and Forfeiture) and 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of the Republic Act 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, will be filed.

“BOC (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) shall continue to be vigilant against all attempts to bring into the country prohibited, restricted and/or unsafe/dangerous goods in strict adherence with the directives of BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero in guarding the country’s borders,” the bureau said.