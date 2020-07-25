COVID-19 cases in PNP reach 1796

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has risen to 1796.

The PNP said deaths also increased to ten, while recoveries were at 689.

Suspected cases are now at 2479.

Probable cases, on the other hand, have reached 720.

At least three of the policemen who died came from Cebu.

Most of the newly-announced cases in the country so far, however, come from Metro Manila.

The Palace had said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases in the country reached 85,000 by July 31.

So far, the country has confirmed 76,444 COVID-19 cases.