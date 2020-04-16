COVID-19 cases in Las Piñas rise to 92

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas rose to 92 on Thursday, April 16.

The local government said of the 92, 13 were from Talon Dos; twelve from Pamplona Dos; nine from BF International-CAA; six each from Manuyo Dos and Pulanglupa Dos; five each from Pamplona Uno and Pilar; four each from Almanza Dos, Pamplona Tres, Talon Uno, Talon Kuatro, Talon Singko and Zapote; and three each from Almanza Uno and Manuyo Uno.

Two cases each were reported in Barangay Daniel Fajardo and Pulanglupa Uno; and one case each in Barangay Elias Aldana and Talon Tres.

Eleven people have recovered while seven have died.

The local government said the city has two probable cases and 40 suspected cases.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 5000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries keeping the lead over deaths for the second day in a row.