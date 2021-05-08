COVID-19 cases among police personnel breach 21,000 mark

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel breached the 21,000 mark after the Philippine National Police reported 126 more COVID-19 cases.

The PNP said of the total 21,086 cases, 1535 were active.

A total of 131 more recoveries pushed the recovery total to 19493.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 58.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP said then-PNP Chief Debold Sinas also tested positive for COVID-19.

He has since recovered.

On Friday, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar officially took over the helm of the 22,000-strong police force from General Debold Sinas, who retires today.