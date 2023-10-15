Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the country

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Flashfloods or landslides due to light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao and Abra, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time, due to the northeastern surface windflow affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country, according to PAGASA, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.