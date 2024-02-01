Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the country

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao, Central Visayas, Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the trough of the low pressure area (LPA) affecting Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time, due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while the rest of Visayas is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country is forecast to have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.