Caloocan health department head tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The head of the Caloocan health department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Oscar Malapitan made the announcement without naming the city’s health chief in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 16.

He said the result was based on a test the doctor took on April 9, under the Department of Health’s Memorandum No. 2020-0151.

“Base sa nasabing Department Memorandum, lahat ng healthcare workers, kahit walang sintomas, na may posibleng exposure sa COVID-19 dahil sa uri ng trabaho, ay isasailalim sa COVID testing para mapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng ating mga bayaning frontliners,” Malapitan said.

Malapitan said the doctor, while asymptomatic, was already in quarantine, but still working via phone and other devices.

“Ang Lungsod ng Caloocan ay sumusuporta sa nasabing doktor at sa kanyang pamilya sa kanyang laban kontra COVID-19,” he said.

“Nais ko pong ipabatid sa lahat ng mga doktor, nurses at iba pang frontliners na andito ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Caloocan para suportahan, tulungan at kalingahin sila sa kanilang paggampan ng kanilang mga tungkulin. Makakaasa po kayo na dito sa Caloocan, hindi po namin kayo pababayaan,” he added.

The Philippines has so far reported over 5000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries keeping the lead over deaths for the second day in a row.