Calbayog City mayor shot dead

(Eagle News) — Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and three of his companions were killed in what was initially reported as an ambush on Monday, March 9.

Samar Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento said in a Facebook post that the mayor and his group were riding a van on Laboyao Bridge in Barangay Lonoy when unknown assailants fired a volley of bullets at them.

Aquino’s security detail managed to fire back but were also hit.

The police are still investigating the incident.

In 2011, then-Calbayog City Mayor Reynaldo Uy was also killed in an ambush.