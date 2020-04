(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Bulacan has reached 58.

The provincial health office said this was after another COVID-19 case was reported on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths has reached 14 after a 51-year-old male from Malolos passed away.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 4000 COVID-19 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine to April 30.