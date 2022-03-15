Bongbong Marcos tops latest Pulse Asia survey on voter preferred presidential bet

Davao City mayor Sara Duterte leads VP surveys, while Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is top “second choice” presidential bet

(Eagle News) – Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., led the latest Pulse Asia Survey among the 2022 presidentiables, while his running mate, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte topped the vice-presidential bets in terms of current voter preference.

Marcos Jr., got 60 percent of the country’s registered voters who participated in the survey conducted from February 18 to 23, 2022 through face-to-face interviews.

Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, on the other hand, had the “highest second-choice voter preference.”

“With the support of 60% of the country’s registered voters who are likely to cast their ballot in May 2022, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. would be elected as the next Philippine president if the elections took place during the survey period,” the Pulse Asia survey said.

It said that Marcos enjoyed the lead “in all geographic areas and socio-economic groupings.”

-Robredo gets 15 percent of likely voters – Pulse Asia

Vice-President Leni Robredo, who is running as an independent bet, was at a far second, “backed by 15 percent of likely voters,” the Pulse Asia survey said.

“The Vice-President posts double-digit voter preferences across geographic areas and socio-economic classes (16% to 19% and 13% to 17%, respectively), with Mindanao being the exception (5%),” the Pulse Asia survey analysis released on March 14 said.

Manila mayor Domagoso, running under the Aksyon Demokratiko party, received 10 percent in terms of voter preference, while the rest got less than that: Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao (8%), Senator Panfilo Lacson (2%), Mr. Faisal Mangondato (0.4%), Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) Chairperson Leodegario de Guzman (0.1%), and Dr. Jose Montemayor, Jr. (0.01%).

Former Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella and former Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Norberto Gonzales received “essentially no support from the country’s electorate.”

“The rest of likely voters are still undecided about their choice for president in May 2022 (3%), refuse to identify their preferred presidential bet (0.4%), or are not inclined to vote for any candidate for the post (1%),” Pulse Asia said.

-2nd choice presidential bets-

“Should their original choice for president withdraw from the elections, 26% of voters with a first choice for president would instead vote for Manila Mayor Domagoso. Second place in terms of second-choice voter preferences is shared by Senator Pacquiao (13%), Vice-President Robredo (12%), Senator Lacson (11%), and former Senator Marcos (9%),” it said.

Sara Duterte, Sen. Sotto in Pulse Asia VP survey

For the vice-presidential race, presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte “remains the frontrunner in the May 2022 vice-presidential race while Senate President Vicente Sotto III posts the highest second-choice voting figure,” Pulse Asia said based on the survey results.

It said that “majority of the country’s likely voters (53%) are inclined to elect” Sara Duterte as the next vice-president, followed by Sotto which got the support of “almost a fourth of those likely to vote in May 2022 (24%).”

The Pulse Asia nationwide survey was “based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above, who are registered voters and likely to vote in the May 2022 elections.”

(Eagle News Service)