Bicol International Airport starts commercial operations

(Eagle News) — The Bicol International Airport started commercial operations on Friday, Oct. 8, the Department of Transportation announced.

According to the Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, who was present during the inauguration led by President Rodrigo Duterte on the day before, the airport was also now “night-rated” and will start night operations in November.

The DOTr said the country’s “Most Scenic Gateway” will offer domestic and international passengers contactless properties that are innovative solutions during the pandemic, with the iconic Mayon Volcano as its backdrop.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the BIA has tapped the services of the developer of the Clark International Airport (CRK) in Pampanga, which will equip the BIA with the same high-technology features of the CRK such as contactless baggage handling and a food ordering system.

The DOTr said once the airport can accommodate a total of two million passengers annually.

It is expected to boost air traffic in the Bicol Region.

“This airport, dubbed as the ‘Most Scenic Gateway’ in the country, promises to provide unforgettable travel experience, not only of visitors but many Bicolanos,” President Duterte said.