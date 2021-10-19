Batanes to remain under MECQ until Oct. 31

(Eagle News) — The government has extended the modified enhanced community quarantine in Batanes to Oct. 31.

The Batanes government said the extension mandated by the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases would enable the province’s Health Cluster to continue its case finding and surveillance and treat COVID-19 patients.

The provincial government said the extension would also ensure the virus no longer spreads, despite the decrease in active cases in the province.

“Patuloy ang pagpapaalala sa lahat na manatiling sumunod sa minimum public health standards lalo na ang pagsuot ng facemask,” the provincial government said.