All set for Marcos Jr’s inauguration as 17th PHL president; over 1,250 guests expected at National Museum

DILG encourages LGUs to set livestream areas so more Filipinos could witness event

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr (R) poses with his certificate of proclamation as the country’s president with Senate President Vicente Sotto III, as his mother and former first lady Imelda Marcos (2nd R) and Senator Imee Marcos-Manotoc look on at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on May 25, 2022. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

(Eagle News) – All is set for the inauguration on Thursday, June 30, 2022, of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as the 17th president of the Philippines.

Around 1,250 guests are expected. There are also designated areas where the live event could be watched for those who could not be accommodated at the National Museum. These areas are located in Padre Burgos Avenue, right across the National Museum, and at the Intramuros Golf Course.

“We will let Malacañan and of course the Office of the President-elect to make the announcements, kung sino iyong mga VIP guests na darating sa inagurasyon. Pero, on the part of the security committee, mayroon po tayong inaasahang around 1,250 guests at mayroon din po tayong designated areas para sa ating mga kababayan na gustong manood ng live doon sa National Museum,” said Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

The DILG also encouraged other local government units to sponsor the livestreaming of Marcos Jr’s inauguration in their respective areas so that more could witness the event.

“We also encourage the different local government units na mag-sponsor ng mga live streaming sa kani-kanilang mga lugar para po doon sa mga kababayan natin na hindi na kailangang pumunta pa at manood live or personally,” said Malaya in a Laging Handa briefing.

-Wear face masks, DILG reminds public-

The DILG official also reminded those who would go to the public areas where the inauguration could be watched via livestream to wear face masks and to bring their vaccination cards as proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“So, sa mga kababayan po natin na gugustuhing manood nang live, puwede po silang pumunta, ngunit kailangan po ay, they must use face mask, kailangan po sila ay bakunado at dala-dala po ang kanilang mga vaccination cards,” he said.

Malaya said that they do not want the event to be a super spreader for COVID-19, especially as there are still new highly infectious variants of Omicron that are causing a rise in infections in the country, including in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

-Road closures-

The main roads around the National Museum such as Padre Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Mendiola Street, Ayala Boulevard, Legarda Street, and Recto Avenue, among others.

More than 18,000 police officers, soldiers, coast guard personnel and other force multipliers will be deployed and on stand-by across Metro Manila. The City of Manila has declared June 30 as a special non-working holiday.

Marcos Jr., will take his oath of office as the duly elected president of the country at exactly 12 noon of June 30, Thursday, signaling the start of his six-year term, and the end of the term of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

