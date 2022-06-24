June 30 declared special non-working holiday in Manila due to inauguration of President-elect Marcos Jr

(Eagle News) – Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has declared, June 30, Thursday, a special non-working holiday in Manila in line with the scheduled inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the 17th president of the Philippines to be held at the National Museum.

Domagoso also directed “the Manila Police District and all law enforcement officers, including barangay officials, to strictly adopt and implement security measures in said date.”

“To ensure the safety, security and protection of participants to this momentous event, the City Government of Manila, in coordination with the concerned agencies of the national government, has to close various thoroughfares in and around the perimeter of the inaugural venue which will undeniably affect the flow of traffic of both motorists and the riding public,” the Manila mayor said in Executive Order No. 53.

“It is but fitting and proper that all citizens of the country, in general, and residents of the City of Manila, in particular, be given full opportunity to witness and welcome this significant event in the life of the nation,” he said.

The National Museum is located at Padre Burgos Avenue, Ermita, Manila which is a major avenue in the City of Manila.

The historic building, which was also formerly known as the Old Legislative Building, had served as the site of the inauguration of former presidents Manuel L. Quezon in 1935, Jose P. Laurel in 1943, and Manuel Roxas in 1946, Mayor Domagoso noted.

The mayor’s executive order no. 53 declaring June 30 as a “special non-working holiday throughout the City of Manila, was issued on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The inauguration at noon of that day will signal the start of Marcos Jr’s presidency, and the end of the term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Over 15,000 policemen and other security personnel will be assigned to secure the inauguration site. A gun ban in Metro Manila would be imposed starting June 27.

(Eagle News Service)