“All safe and well”: DOH to release today Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan after end of 14-day quarantine

(Eagle News) – Around 30 Filipinos who had earlier been repatriated from Wuhan City in China, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are set to go back to their homes today, Saturday, Feb. 22, after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

The Department of Health said that they would conduct a “send-off ceremony” for the 30 repatriates as well as the 19 crew members at the New Clark City quarantine facility today.

This “marks their completion of the required 14-day quarantine,” the DOH said in a statement.

“All the quarantined individuals have not shown signs and symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat during their 14-day stay. They will now be allowed to go back to their respective homes and places,” the DOH said in a release.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also assured the public that the Filipino repatriates from Wuhad are “all well and safe from COVID-19” and had already tested negative for the virus.

The send-off ceremony will be a private event to protect the identity of the repatriates, the DOH earlier said.

“We are glad that our repatriates are all well and safe from COVID-19. Our repatriation mission is not possible without the dedication and cooperation of the entire Interagency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases with all its member agencies. We are extremely grateful for the collective effort of the government,” Duque said in a statement.

The Filipinos from Wuhan City who availed of the offer to repatriate them by the Philippine government arrived on Feb. 9 at the Haribon Hangar of the former Clark Air Base.

The Filipino officers and crew members who facilitated their repatriation also underwent the same quarantine period and are also set to go back home to their families today.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, some 500 Filipinos who were among the passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan are set to be repatriated to the country. But health officials have been also advised to wait for the completion of the required tests for the Filipinos from the cruise ship, and said that there could be some delay in the repatriation.