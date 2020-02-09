National, News in Photos

30 Filipinos from Wuhan City arrive in Clark, brought to New Clark City for 14-day quarantine — DFA

on
(Courtesy DFA) Thirty Filipinos from Wuhan City arrive in Clark AIr Base after the successful voluntary repatriation that was conducted by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo courtesy DFA)

 

(Eagle News) — Thirty (30) Filipinos from Wuhan City, the ground zero of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCoV ARD), have been flown to the country, arriving at the Clark Air Base on Sunday, Feb. 9, through the efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The repatriated Filipinos included 29 adults and one infant. They were onboard the chartered flight which landed at the Haribon Hangar in Clark Air Base.

The voluntary repatriation of Filipinos trapped in Wuhan City and other parts of China affected by the coronavirus was done as the cases continued to rise in mainland China which are now more than 37,200. The total deaths worldwide from the virus has reached 813 as of Sunday morning, Feb. 9.

“Together with the repatriates were a 10-member team from the Philippines which included two members from the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, three members from the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA), and five medical team members from the Department of Health (DOH),” a DFA statement on the repatriation said.

A team from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Health welcome the arrival of 30 Filipinos repatriated from China, including the virus epicenter in Wuhan CIty, at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga on Sundya, Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo courtesy DFA)

“Upon their arrival, the Filipinos were safely and swiftly transferred from the plane into their dedicated buses, and brought to the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City in Tarlac which will be their home for the 14-day quarantine period,” it added.

It was on Jan. 28, that the DFA made the initial call for the repatriation of Filipino nationals in China.

Filipinos from China who opted to return to the Philippines are seen here boarding a chartered plane that will be used for the flight back home. (Photo courtesy DFA)

“This past week, two representatives from the Consulate General in Shanghai had to hurdle several border provinces’ clearances along their arduous two-day land travel to Wuhan City to coordinate with the Filipino community and the Foreign Affairs Office in Hubei Province,” the DFA said.

A team from the DFA main office in Manila flew to Wuhan City on Saturday night to ensure the safe return of the Filipinos.

There are around 300 Filipinos in Hubei province which was hard-hit by the novel coronavirus that had so far spread to 27 other countries.

The repatriation efforts were facilitated by the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, the Foreign Service Post with jurisdiction over Wuhan city in Hubei province.

The Embassy and the Consuate liaised with Chinese authorities to facilitate the operation, the DFA said.

