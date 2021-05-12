95 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Almost 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 95 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 21416.

Of these, 1436 were active.

Over 100, or 117, more recoveries were also reported, pushing the PNP recoveries from COVID-19 to 19920.

The fatalities due to COVID-19 are now at 60, with the addition of a death.

The police are among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then-PNP Chief Debold Sinas, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar’s predecessor, was among those who tested positive for the virus.

He has since recovered.

The PNP has set up quarantine facilities for its personnel in Camp Crame, with a third one being opened only recently.