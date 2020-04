(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 942.

The local government said this based on Department of Health data.

Of the 942, the Quezon City government said 597 have been validated by the Quezon City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.

Sixty-four have so far recovered while 61 have died.

Among contacts of COVID-19-positive patients traced by authorities, 102 are suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 4000 COVID-19 cases.