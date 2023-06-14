7 volcanic quakes, 309 rockfall events monitored at Mayon: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes and 309 rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored were seven pyroclastic density events.

PHIVOLCS said a slow effusion of lava was also monitored from the summit crater.

Over 100, or 149, tons of sulfur dioxide flux were monitored in a day.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is banned.

The ban on aircraft flying close to the volcano is also in place.

Mayon remains on alert level 3, which means it is in an intensified unrest.

Earlier, Albay, where the volcano is located, was placed under a state of calamity due to Mayon’s possible “hazardous eruption.”